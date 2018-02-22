Six Soldiers Injured in Jeep Mishap

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 5:32 am |

The overturned IDF jeep, near the border with Gaza, Thursday. (IDF Spokesman)

Six IDF soldiers were injured Thursday morning when a military vehicle they were riding in flipped over. The incident occurred near the Gaza border fence. The six soldiers were lightly injured. The IDF has begun an investigation into the incident, but initial reports say that the incident occurred because of human error.

On Wednesday night, the Civil Authority seized a pump being used by Palestinians to steal water from water pipes belonging to Mekorot. The pump had been attached to an illicit connection built into the water system, and was surreptitiously pumping water. The area where the pump was discovered, around the Tarqumiyq checkpoint, is supplied with water by Israel, and official said that the objective of the operation was to get water without having to pay for it. The Water Authority said that in 2017, nearly 1,600 similar pumps had been discovered and dismantled.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.