Regional Briefs – February 22, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm |

NY Again Leads List of Highest Taxed States

NEW YORK – New York is again atop the list of high-tax states, NBC reported. Residents on average paid 12.7 percent of their income in state and local taxes, the highest in the U.S. and second-highest per capita. Barely behind were Connecticut (12.6 percent) and New Jersey (12.2 percent).

NYC Dirtiest City in The Nation: Report

NEW YORK – New York is by far the dirtiest city in the nation, according to a new report by cleaning service BusyBee. Its dirtiness index of 427.9 beat all 40 cities in the report. The next closest is Los Angeles, which has a dirtiness index of 317.8.

Town That Banned Drivers Drafts Friendlier Signs

LEONIA, N.J. – Leonia officials on Wednesday drafted new traffic signs banning drivers from using its streets as shortcuts, saying the original “Do Not Enter” signs were “overly foreboding” and depressed business, The Record reported. The signage has caused the number of vehicles to drop by the thousands.

Robber Trying to Pistol-Whip Victim Shoots Himself

WOODBURY, N.J. – A robber attempting to pistol-whip a victim Tuesday night accidentally shot himself in the hand instead, NJ.com reported. He and three accomplices fled but were quickly apprehended. The robber and his victim were hospitalized for light injuries.

Racially Insensitive NYU Menu Leads to Firings

NEW YORK – Two workers were fired for planning a racially insensitive menu for a Black History Month meal at NYU, The New York Times reported. Food service company Aramark included beverages with hints of racism: Kool-Aid and watermelon-flavored water. They said black workers planned the menu.