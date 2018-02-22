NYPD Investigating Swastikas Scratched on Cars in Boro Park

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 8:18 am |

The NYPD said that an anti-Semitic vandal scratched swastikas on at least two vehicles in Boro Park on Wednesday night. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the disturbing acts that took place on 52nd Street near 17th Avenue.

The cars targeted were a black Ford sedan and a silver Lexus SUV, with the swastikas etched into the front passenger side windows of each car.

The vandalism was found just before midnight Wednesday.

The NYPD is investigating the vandalism as a possible bias crime. No arrests have been made yet.