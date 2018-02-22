Arab Who Attacked Soldiers in Yericho Dies in Custody

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:55 am |

Israeli army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90, File)

IDF soldiers arrested an Arab who attempted to rush them and steal weapons early Thursday, the army said. The incident occurred near Yericho. The Arab was injured and arrested, but later died of his wounds. No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident. The incident was recorded by security cameras.

However, Palestinians who were at the scene also recorded the incident – and their take on the incident was that soldiers attacked and kicked the Arab, identified by Palestinian officials as Yassin Omar Serda, who was later taken to an Israeli hospital, where he died. The Palestinians claimed that soldiers “targeted” the Arab, in his 30s, and beat him to death, beginning at the scene of the arrest.

The IDF has released the footage of the incident, showing the Arab pulling out a knife and rushing at soldiers. A group of soldiers jumped him to prevent his progress. One soldier is seen hitting the culprit with his weapon. At no time was a weapon fired, according to the footage. The incident occurred as soldiers were operating near Yericho, in the midst of an arrest of terror suspects, the army said.

“In response to the immediate threat, the troops fired towards the assailant and confronted him from close range and were able to stop him,” the IDF said.

“A knife was also found in his possession. Troops evacuated him to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His death was later announced. The incident is being reviewed.”