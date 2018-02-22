1,000 Mispallelim at Kever Yehoshua

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 5:51 pm |

An estimated one thousand mispallelim arrived at Kever Yehoshua on Wednesday night, the seventh of Adar, the yartzheit of Moshe Rabbeinu.

Although security was provided by an IDF escort, and the event went forward as planned, it was not without incident, as participants were shocked to discover the site had been vandalized with swastikas and anti-Jewish slogans.

Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan called for the arrest of those responsible.

“The tomb of Yehoshua bin Nun is a holy site of top historical importance. I call on security forces to capture the vandals,” he said.

The kever is located in the village of Kifl Haris near the Jewish city of Ariel, in the Shomron.