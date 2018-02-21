New Jersey to Uphold Paris Climate Pact Under New Law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:18 pm |

New Jersey is joining more than a dozen other states to uphold an international climate accord.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed into law a measure that requires New Jersey to join the United States Climate Alliance. It’s a group of 15 states and Puerto Rico that are committed to upholding the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Murphy promised last year during the campaign to succeed Republican Chris Christie that the state would join the alliance.

Republican President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the 195-country compact in June.

The Paris accord set goals to limit the rise of temperatures and encourage the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Murphy has also pledged that New Jersey would use 100 percent clean energy by 2050.