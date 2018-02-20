Regional Briefs – February 20, 2018

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:17 pm |

Paterson and Passaic Cops Getting Apartments Rent-Free

PATERSON – A developer is offering rent-free apartments to Paterson and Passaic police officers, WNBC reported. JCM Investors owner Charles Florio says he’s already received interest from city officers, though the police department is asking its ethical and legal experts.

State Parks Attendance Rose Again in ‘17, Topping 71 Million

ALBANY – Attendance at state parks and historic sites rose last year, with 71.5 million visitors. This is up by 950,000 visitors compared to the previous year, marking the seventh straight year of attendance growth for the system of 180 state parks and 35 historic sites.

Borough May Extend Time to Collect Trash Bin to 24 Hours

RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rutherford is considering giving residents a 24-hour time limit for leaving out their trash bins after collection, The Record reported. Residents say that complying with the current 7 p.m. deadline is difficult for people who work late and senior citizens.

U.S. Acquires Final Land Parcels for Veterans Cemetery

PEMBROKE, N.Y. – The U.S. government acquired the two final land parcels needed for a western New York veterans’ cemetery, The Associated Press reported. The area will serve military families in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, who currently have to travel 100 miles to the closest veterans’ cemetery.