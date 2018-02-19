Walla Owner Denies Quid Pro Quo in Case 4000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 19, 2018 at 5:58 pm |

A major suspect in the so-called Case 4000, part of the multiple corruption investigations of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, unequivocally declared his innocence on Monday.

Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Walla news and the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, denied the alleged quid pro quo deal with Netanyahu that would have secured financial benefits for Bezeq in return for favorable media coverage of the prime minister.

“Shaul Elovitch categorically denies the suspicions against him,” a statement said. “We urge patience and not to rush to conclusions.

“We are confident that when things become clear, it will be possible to see that no offense has been committed,” it said.

Ynet reported that a source on behalf of the prime minister also denied the allegations, including that Mrs. Netanyahu had boasted of a quid pro quo with Walla:

“The wife of the prime minister never said these things and never took the actions as you write. This is another transparent attempt to damage the prime minister through lies about his wife. The simple truth is that the prime minister did not act on behalf of Elovitch or Bezeq, not for positive coverage and not for anything else. As was said about all the other cases, which are now turning out to be hot air: Nothing will happen because nothing happened.”

Nevertheless, police are preparing to question Mrs. Netanyahu in the case. The prime minister may also be summoned.

Police investigators have obtained messages, texts, emails and recordings which buttress the allegations, Ynet said.

The gag order placed on the suspects’ names and the offenses attributed to them are to be lifted at midnight.