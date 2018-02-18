Regional Briefs – February 18, 2018

Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm |

NYPD Watchdog Group to Take Over Misconduct Probes

NEW YORK – An independent NYPD watchdog said Thursday it will start investigating allegations of officer misconduct and will no longer refer them to the force’s internal affairs bureau, The Associated Press reported. The Civilian Complaint Review Board already investigates allegations of excessive force.

Train Left Running for 6 Days to Be Moved Soon

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. – Railway officials said that a derailed locomotive that was left running for six days to avoid freezing can be moved soon, the Post-Star reported. The engine derailed Feb. 6, and neighbors upset about the noise and smell prompted the railway to call police.

Woman Running for Congress Arrested for Jewelry Scam

NEW YORK – A Wisconsin woman running to replace Rep. Ron Kind was arrested Wednesday for buying a ring from Manhattan’s Diamond District worth $4,800 and returning a fake ring for a full refund, the New York Post reported. Juliet Germanotta, 36, said personal issues clouded her judgment.

Stewart International Airport Gets OK for Expansion

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Stewart Airport got the OK Thursday for a $30 million expansion to build a customs inspection area for international passengers, The Associated Press reported. The Port Authority board also gave the go-ahead for a name change to better market the airport.