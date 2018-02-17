Report: Jordan’s Military Says It Foiled Smuggling Plot

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) -

Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 9:43 pm |

The state news agency Petra reports that Jordan’s military says it has foiled a plot to smuggle in weapons, drugs and terrorists by using an old pipeline linking the kingdom with Syria and Iraq.

Saturday’s report says smugglers used a house near Jordan’s northern border and dug tunnels for smuggling and carrying out terrorist attacks. Petra says the Royal Engineering Corps has been instructed to destroy the tunnels and remove the pipeline.

The report did not say how far the smugglers’ alleged plans had advanced or provide other details.

Pro-Western Jordan has been targeted by Islamic terrorists in the past.

It has beefed up border security in response to long-running conflicts in Syria and Iraq where Islamic State terrorists once controlled large areas before being pushed back.