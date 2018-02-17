Broad Coalition Calls for Funding for NYC Transit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 10:02 pm |

A broad coalition of environmental groups, good-government organizations and transit advocates are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to approve new funding for public transportation in New York City.

The group, known as the Move NY Coalition, includes groups like the Citizens Budget Commission, the League of Conservation Voters and the Straphangars Campaign.

The coalition on Friday called the city’s public transportation system a “mess” and said traffic in the city is “intolerable.”

The groups back a plan known as congestion pricing that would impose new tolls on motorists entering the busiest parts of Manhattan.

Cuomo has voiced support for the idea, which supporters want included in the next state budget, which lawmakers hope to pass by April 1.