Regional Briefs – February 15, 2018

Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:31 pm |

Fifth NYC Fatality From the Flu This Season

BROOKLYN – An infant in Canarsie who died Wednesday became the city’s fifth fatality of this season’s flu outbreak, the Daily News reported. The 5-week-old boy was found in his crib, unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

‘Unseen’ Exhibit to Depict Glow-in-the-dark Creatures

NEW YORK – Feel as though you’re in the dark when it comes to the underwater world? The American Museum of Natural History is working on a floor-to-ceiling exhibit depicting creatures that glow, The Associated Press reported. “Unseen Oceans” is the intersection of nature and art dubbed fishnado; it opens in March.

Albany-to-Buffalo Air Service Starts

ALBANY – A new air service between Albany and Buffalo opened Tuesday, the Times-Union reported. OneJet offers twice-daily, round-trip flights on weekdays. Flight times are 35 minutes from wheels up to wheels down and fares are in the $150 to $180 range each way.

Comptroller Says Cuomo’s Budget Is Too Flexible

ALBANY – New York’s comptroller expressed concern Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal gives him too much flexibility to adjust spending after the plan is approved by the Legislature. Thomas DiNapoli’s analysis of the $168 billion plan would weaken the checks and balances.

Village Changes Columbus Day to Honor Indians

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Southampton’s school district voted Monday to do away with Columbus Day and instead have “Indigenous Peoples Day,” Newsday reported. The vote outraged Italian-Americans.