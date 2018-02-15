Iranian General Assails Israel, Commemorates Hezbollah Figure

TEHRAN (AP) -

Hezbollah fighters hold flags. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

A top Iranian general has lashed out at Israel during a commemoration for a Hezbollah figure killed in a 2008 Damascus car bombing that the group blamed on Israel.

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, pledged retaliation for Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah’s ex-military chief who was considered one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists by Israel and the United States. Mughniyeh was included in the EU’s list of wanted terrorists, and was on the FBI Most Wanted Terrorists list.

Soleimani says the appropriate revenge for Mughniyeh’s slaying is “not launching one missile or killing one person, but the dismantling and uprooting of the […] Zionist regime.”

Iranian leaders have long called for destruction of Israel.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli terror groups such as the Palestinian Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.