IDF Soldiers Seize Illegal Arab Weapons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 4:58 am |

Illegal weapons apprehended overnight in raids in Kfar Yatta. (Police Spokesman)

Overnight Wednesday, IDF soldiers raided a weapons cache in the Arab village of Kfar Yatta near Chevron. Soldiers discovered handguns, bullets and other items, some of which had been produced in a workshop in the village. All the weapons were confiscated, and the Arabs who had them were arrested.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

Police on Thursday were searching for a gang of Arabs who attacked a group of Jews in the Old City of Yerushalayim Wednesday afternoon. Police questioned several of the victims and ascertained information about the attackers, whose identities were known, police said. An attorney for the Chonenu rights group, who is representing the victims, said that his clients “were in a very dangerous situation, with an imminent danger to their lives. We expect all the attackers to be found by police and arrested.”