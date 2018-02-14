Truck Driver in Fatal Crash Had 115 Prior Violations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 4:45 pm |

The driver of a truck that crashed into an IDF jeep on Road 6 on Tuesday night had 115 prior traffic convictions, according to Ynet, including driving dangerously.

Judge Erez Melamed of the Petach Tikva Magistrates’ Court extended the remand of Anour Abu Zina, 44, of a-Tur in eastern Yerushalayim, for one day, though police had requested he be kept in custody for eight more days.

“I’m being treated like a terrorist,” Abu Zina complained. “I was surprised by seeing the vehicles.”

His lawyer, Tzafrir Yagur, said his client told him that “the soldiers’ vehicles were standing in the middle of the road rather than driving.

The police say they are investigating a suspicion of manslaughter in the case.

However, Judge Melamed was sharply critical of the police handling of the incident. “I’ve never heard of soldiers leaving a scene and discharged from a hospital without their testimonies being collected,” he said.

Abu Zina’s brother told Ynet that it was an accident, not a terror attack.

“Our condolences go out to the soldiers. My brother is a cautious driver. It’s the first time he was involved in an accident like this. He was just surprised by the vehicles on the road.

“My brother respects everyone,” he said, “and does not distinguish between Arabs and Jews. He is a married father of six and works to support his family. I hope he is released so he can return to them.”

Levayas were held for Staff Sergeant Eshto Tespo and Staff Sergeant Bar Yakubian, both Golani soldiers, earlier on Wednesday.