Regional Briefs – February 14, 2018

Lock of George Washington’s Hair Found at College Library

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – A historian at Union College made a stunning discovery — an envelope tucked into an old book at the library held a lock of George Washington’s hair, WTEN reported. The 1793 book was owned by the son of a general who served with Washington.

2nd NJ Township Restricts Commuters From Local Roads

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. – A second New Jersey town has closed streets to nonresidents in an attempt to clear out traffic brought by GPS and Waze, The Associated Press reported. Beginning Tuesday, Weehawken, near the Lincoln Tunnel, bans nonresidents from making some right-hand turns between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

NYPD Detective Arrested On Bank Fraud Charges

STATEN ISLAND – An NYPD Crime Stoppers detective was arrested Tuesday for stealing $1 million from victims’ bank accounts, The Associated Press reported. Michael Bonanno, 44, made wire transfers and used the money to pay his credit card and mortgage.

Lawmakers Approve Relief For Upstate Flood Victims

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The state legislature on Tuesday extended relief measures to residents of a northern mobile home park, where ice jams on the Saranac River caused flooding in January, The Associated Press reported. Residents own their homes but lease land, making them ineligible for relief aid; the new law makes them eligible.

Residents Anxious Over Melting of 17-Mile Ice Jam

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Residents are concerned about a massive 17-mile ice jam on the upstate Mohawk River, one of the longest ice jams in recent years, and the flooding risk it presents, WTEN reported. Emergency agencies are keeping a close eye with drone flyovers.

NY Seeks ‘Ambassadors’ For Campgrounds

ALBANY – The state is looking for volunteer “Campground Ambassadors” to assist staff in welcoming campers at facilities in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. They serve two to four weeks in July and August.