Nikki Haley Lashes Iran for Drone Incursion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 5:06 pm |

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., condemned Iran on Wednesday for the launching of a drone into Israeli airspace which triggered the most serious military clash between Israel and Syria in many years.

Haley termed the unprecedented incursion an “egregious and unprompted escalation” in the region, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

Speaking before the Security Council in a session on the situation in Syria, Haley said that “earlier this week, Iranian-backed militias in southern Syria launched a drone into Israeli territory.

“Iran was once again doing what it does – risking conflict and testing the will of its neighbors and opponents to resist its aggression,” she said. “Israel rightly took action to defend itself.

“The United States will always stand by our ally when confronted with provocations from Iran, Hezbollah, or the Assad regime,” Haley added.

She further warned Council members that the Assad regime has become a front for Hezbollah, which has an “irresponsible and dangerous agenda for the Middle East.”