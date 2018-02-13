Regional Briefs – February 13, 2018

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:21 pm |

Court Nixes Disability Benefits to 2 First Responders

ALBANY – An Orangetown police officer and Yonkers firefighter injured while responding to emergencies are not entitled to disability benefits, New York state’s highest court ruled Tuesday. The Court of Appeals said that they assumed risks associated with the “ordinary duties” of their professions.

Damaged MRI Machine Spews Hazardous Gases at JFK

NEW YORK – A damaged MRI machine in a cargo building started releasing hazardous gases at Kennedy Airport Saturday evening, The Associated Press reported. A hazmat team quickly responded and no injuries were reported.

Carriage Horse That Caused Crash Taken to New Home

NEW YORK – A Central Park carriage horse that was scared last week by a screaming pedestrian waving an umbrella and caused three people to be injured has retired, The Associated Press reported. Arthur, 10, is headed for Massachusetts where he will get the care he needs without humans to frighten him.

Annual Backyard Bird Count is Happening Feb. 16-19

ITHACA, N.Y. – The 21st annual Great Backyard Bird Count is coming up this weekend, with bird watchers recording the birds they see, The Associated Press reported. Last year, 240,000 bird watchers from more than 100 countries reported on more than 6,000 species.

School Takes Flu Precautions After Student’s Death

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. – The school district of North Bergen is taking precautions after a 4-year-old girl there became the state’s first flu-related death this season, The Associated Press reported. It’s disinfecting all schools and urging parents to keep ill children home.