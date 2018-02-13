London City Airport Reopens After WWII Bomb Removed From Thames

LONDON (Reuters) -

A bomb disposal team stands on a boat near London City Airport, in London, Monday. (Reuters/Simon Dawson)

London’s City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War II bomb, which was found nearby, was safely removed from the Thames River.

All flights to and from the airport were canceled on Monday after the half-ton ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-meter exclusion zone was also put in place.

“The World War II ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,” Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

“As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.”