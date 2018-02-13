Lawmaker Reminds NYers to Read Property Tax Assessments

NEW YORK -

A Brooklyn lawmaker is reminding New Yorkers to expect in the mail information about their property’s assessed values that governs how much taxes they pay.

The Department of Finance sends out the figures to property owners each January in a letter called a “Notice of Property Value.” This important notice explains how much the city determines your property’s value to be for the year.

Many people only learn of the changes in their property taxes in June, when they get their first bill for the year. By then, it is too late to appeal the assessment since appeals are only accepted until March 1.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch is hosting a forum with the Dept. of Finance and the Tax Commission next Tuesday at the Shorefront YM-YWHA on 3300 Coney Island Ave. The two-hour event begins at 6 p.m.