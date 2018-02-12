Yeger Hosting Budget Training for New Nonprofits

BROOKLYN -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:19 pm |

Councilman Kalman Yeger is inviting representatives from nonprofit organizations to attend a training this Wednesday to learn how to successfully apply for city funding.

The session will be held at the Boro Park YM-YWHA at 4912 14th Avenue at 5:00 p.m.

“The City Council’s budget process can be very complicated, but many local non-profits have mastered it and don’t need to come this Wednesday,” Mr. Yeger said. “The groups that will get the most out of this session are the ones who haven’t received discretionary funding yet. My office wants to make sure those groups know how to qualify and apply.”

The short presentation will include a sample application to show exactly what information nonprofits need to provide and will feature a chance for representatives to ask questions about the funding and budget process. While attendance at the meeting does not guarantee that an organization will receive funding, attendance will ensure that the application is considered and will also help the councilman understand each group’s specific needs and goals.