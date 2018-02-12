Netanyahu: I Didn’t File Petition Against Police Recommendations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 2:58 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) and Avichai Mandelblit. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/FLASH90)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has asked police to hold off on making their recommendations to prosecutors on whether or not there is a court-worthy corruption case against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in the wake of a petition filed with the High Court against publicizing the recommendations – a petition that Netanyahu said he had nothing to do with.

“We are not involved in this petition, which appears to have been filed a long time ago. We have not read it, did not submit it, and do not support it.”

The petition, according to Hadashot News, was filed about a month ago by attorney Yossi Fuchs, a Likud activist who in the past has filed other petitions on political matters, including one seeking the resignation of then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert when evidence of corruption mounted against him.

Last week, it was reported that police were planning to reveal their recommendations this week. The reports set off a heated media exchange between Netanyahu and Police Chief Roni Alshich, with the latter practically accusing Netanyahu of sending out private investigators to harass police who were working on the investigations that police are conducting against the Prime Minister, and Netanyahu reacting angrily that Alshich’s manner of handling the investigation, which he said was based on leaking information to the media in order to besmirch him, was destroying whatever trust Israelis still had in the police.

The state is set to respond to the petition on Monday. In his statement, Netanyahu said that he had nothing to do with the petition, “which relate to recommendations which we know cannot be taken seriously anyway.”

The main case against Netanyahu remains, Case 1000, in which Netanyahu was accused of accepting extravagant gifts from millionaire Arnon Milchin, mostly cigars. According to Likud sources, police have not established any quid pro quo in the case, in that Milchin did not receive any consideration or benefit for the alleged gifts.