Lebanese Man Arrested Crossing Border Into Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 3:59 pm |

The IDF arrested a man who crossed the border from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday, according to media reports.

The man, who showed signs of mental illness, was held for questioning.

“During his interrogation, he stated that he was sent by two Hezbollah operatives, Mahadi and Ali Shahror from the village of Habush. The operatives, who are brothers, threatened him with forced mental hospitalization if he refused to infiltrate into Israeli territory in order to examine possibilities to enter and exit Israel,” the army said.

“Furthermore, he was brought to the point of infiltration by Mahadi Shahror on a motorcycle, and was told to test if the electric fence is intact,” he told the IDF interrogators.

The army said that he was under surveillance before crossing the border, even as he approached the security fence. He was arrested shortly after stepping into Israeli territory.