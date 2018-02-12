High Court Allows Publication of Police Recommendations in Netanyahu Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 3:40 pm

Israel’s High Court on Monday rejected a petition to block publication of police recommendations on corruption allegations against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, clearing the way for the file to be handed over to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will then decide whether to seek indictments.

Earlier on Monday, the state presented its arguments against the petition.

After reports late last week that the police would be submitting the materials on Tuesday, Mandelblit instructed them to hold off until the Court had ruled on the petition.

Following the Court ruling, the state said the recommendations are expected to be handed over to the public prosecution “in the coming days.”