Extra Security Provided to Harav Yitzchak Yosef After Hamas Threats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 3:26 am |

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Additional security has been provided for Chief Sephardic Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, after the Chief Rabbinate filed a complaint with police against the increased incitement by Hamas against him personally, as well as against other Israeli political and religious leaders.

Last week, the Izz a-din al-Kassam military wing of Hamas distributed a “hit list” – a poster with images of prominent Israeli Rabbanim and political figures who are being targeted for death. Among the images on the poster are those of Harav Yitzchak Yosef, Kiryat Arba Chief Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Nir Ben-Arzi, current MK Yehuda Glick, and former MK Moshe Feiglin.

Also on the poster are images of the two korbanos killed in the most recent terror attacks – Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, and Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d. Both those images have an “X” drawn through them, indicating that they had already been murdered, with the implication that the others are being targeted. The poster itself was hung in Gaza, and an image of it was distributed on social media networks. The poster appeared in the wake of the IDF’s elimination of Ahmed Jarrar, the murderer of Rabbi Shevach, last week.

In a letter to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan issued immediately after the hit list was publicized, Religious Affairs Minister Rabbi David Azoulay asked that the threats be “dealt with immediately, ensuring that sufficient security is provided to the Chief Rabbi until the threat is lifted.”