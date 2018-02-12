Cuomo’s Favorability Tanks, Now at Just 50 Percent

ALBANY (AP/Hamodia) -

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:13 pm |

Weeks after his favorability reached an all-time high, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ratings tumbled in a poll that found that just 50 percent of registered New York state voters would re-elect the Democrat this November.

The Siena College poll released Monday found 53 percent of voters view Cuomo favorably, while 40 percent said they don’t. That compares to 62-30 percent in last month’s Siena poll.

The poll was conducted amid the ongoing bribery trial of Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Cuomo, and after Cuomo proposed $1 billion in additional taxes and fees.

It also comes as Cuomo has taken some of his most radically liberal positions of his two terms, as well as emerged as a fierce critic of President Donald Trump. Upstate, where Mr. Trump is more popular, Cuomo’s approval has sunk to 36 percent.

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said the governor’s numbers took a hit among Democrats, Republicans and independents.

“In all three measures, Cuomo is down with voters in New York City, down big upstate and essentially unchanged in the downstate suburbs,” Greenberg said in a statement accompanying the survey. “The drop was much bigger with men than with women. The good news for Cuomo is that the two Republicans still seeking to run against are both unknown to more than three-quarters of New York voters.”

Two Republicans are challenging Cuomo — state Sen. John DeFrancisco and former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra. Both are unfamiliar to more than 80 percent of voters.