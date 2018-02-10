Heading Home, Pence Insists ‘No Daylight’ on N. Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

United States’ Vice President Mike Pence (L.) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 10. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said the United States, South Korea and Japan were in complete agreement on isolating North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, even as the two Koreas deepened their diplomatic detente at the Winter Olympics.

“There is no daylight between the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan on the need to continue to isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile program,” Pence told reporters during a flight to the United States following his visit to South Korea, where the Olympic games are being held.

A senior administration official aboard Pence’s airplane also told reporters that South Korea and Japan “are solidly with our alliance and the need to continue and intensify economic sanctions.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a hard line on North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, saying there is no room for negotiations unless Pyongyang abandons it.

The official said Pence and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed intensifying sanctions.

The official said Pence and Moon did not discuss the North Koreans’ invitation to Moon for a summit in Pyongyang, which would set the stage for the first meeting of Korean leaders in 10 years.

Pence did say, however, that Moon shared with him details of his meeting with North Korean leaders, without elaborating.