Rivlin Visits Bais Avel in Har Brocho

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 3:25 pm |

President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday visited Har Bracha in the Shomron to pay a condolence visit to the family of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d, who was murdered in a terror attack at the Ariel Junction on Monday.

The president met with the family, including his wife and children, parents and brothers, and heard from them of their terrible grief, and of Rabbi Ben-Gal’s great love for his family and dedication to his students.

“In fulfilling the religious duty of comforting the bereaved, we try and take just a bit of your pain, and that of your family,” said the president to Rabbi Ben-Gal’s wife Miriam, yblc”t.

“I have read and learned so much about the work and actions of your husband, and I will be receiving the students of this wonderful teacher, to sit and talk with them at the President’s Residence about these terrible events,” he told her. “The true virtue of a teacher is that he is a leader who transfers his abilities to his students and I know that I will meet him in them.

“He was such a joyful father, funny and full of life,” Miriam told the president. “He would be up early each morning to go to Givat Shmuel, and return from working so hard and straight away be with the children, hugging us before he even put his bag down.”

The President heard from the family of the many condolences they had received and visitors who came to Har Bracha to comfort and strengthen the family. They spoke of their hope that the community would be strengthened after the terrible tragedy.

As he left, the President met with members of the family of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d — murdered in a terror attack last month — who had come to visit the Ben-Gal family. He warmly embraced them, and said that he hoped they would meet again on happier occasions.

Accompanying the President was Director General of the President’s Office Harel Tubi, and Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.