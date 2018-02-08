Israeli Drone Shot At in Golan Heights.

YERUSHALAYIM -

The latest incident on the Israel-Syria border occurred on Thursday night, in which an Israeli drone was shot at and gunfire damaged a house in the Druze town of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights.

No injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

According to the pro-Assad news outlet Al-Mayadeen, the drone was flying near the Syrian village of Hader when Syrian military anti-aircraft guns opened fire on it.

The IDF said the unmanned aerial vehicle sustained no damage. It was flying inside Israeli airspace at the time of the incident, the army said.

The incident came a day after the Syrian army accused the IDF of conducting an airstrike on a military research facility near Damascus.