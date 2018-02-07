Rabbanim, MKS on New Hamas ‘Hit List’

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 3:37 am |

Members of the Izz a-din al-Kassam military wing of Hamas take part in a rally in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90, File)

The Izz a-din al-Kassam military wing of Hamas overnight Tuesday distributed a new “hit list” – a poster with images of prominent Israeli Rabbanim as well as political figures who are being targeted for death. Among the images on the poster are those of Chief Sephardic Rabbi Harav Yosef Yitzchak, Kiryat Arba Chief Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Nir Ben-Arzi, current MK Yehuda Glick and former MK Moshe Feiglin.

Also on the poster are images of the two most recent victims of terror attacks – Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, and Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d. Both those images have an “X” drawn through them, indicating that they had already been murdered, with the implication that the others are being targeted. The poster itself was hung in Gaza, and an image of it was distributed overnight Tuesday on social media networks.

Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d, at the bris of his son six months ago. (Yitzchak Melamed)

Overnight Monday, security forces eliminated Ahmad Jarrar, the murderer of Rabbi Shevach, but they were still searching Tuesday night for the murderer of Rabbi Ben-Gal. Overnight Tuesday, IDF soldiers entered Shechem and surrounded the house of the father of Abd Al Hakim Adel A’asi, the murderer of Rabbi Ben-Gal. Several arrests were made amid heavy rioting, and one Arab rioter was killed, security officials said.

Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d.

At a ceremony Tuesday, Fatah, the terrorist group that runs the Palestinian Authority and which is under the authority of PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, feted Jarrar as a martyr and “young lion,” Palestinian Media Watch reported. He was praised for facing Israeli soldiers who came to arrest him, instead of running away. Jarrar, who murdered Rabbi Shevach in early January in a drive-by shooting near Chavat Gilad in central Shomron, was holed up in a dilapidated structure in the village of Yamoun in northern Shomron when he was surrounded by security officers overnight Monday. The Shin Bet said in a statement that security forces surrounded the structure, and Jarrar ran outside, brandishing an M-16 weapon and several bombs. He was shot on the spot. No injuries were reported among security forces. Numerous accomplices who helped Jarrar carry out the attack have been arrested in recent weeks.

A poster portraying Jarrar as a hero also features an image of his father, Nasr Jarrar, a Hamas terrorist who attempted to carry out two terror attacks in Israel before he was eliminated in 2002.