PM Answers Indictment Reports in Special Video

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 5:18 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu struck back on Wednesday at reports of an imminent police recommendation for his indictment for corruption in office, in a special video saying that the decision is not theirs but the attorney general’s.

Netanyahu reiterated his unequivocal rejection of all allegations of wrongdoing.

“Many of you are asking – what will be [in the future]?” Netanyahu asked in the video. “So I want to reassure you, there will be nothing because I know the truth.

“The State of Israel is a state of law, and the law in Israel says that the person to determine whether there is alleged evidence against the prime minister is the attorney-general, and he consults with the state attorney,” he said.

He noted that State Attorney Shai Nitzan recently informed the Knesset that more than half of cases in which the police recommend indictments are closed with no indictment.

“So don’t worry,” Netanyahu said sarcastically. “There will be recommendations [to indict], and also signs reading ‘Bibi is guilty until proven otherwise,’” referring to signs seen at anti-corruption protests.

“But I am certain that [at] the end of the day, the legal authorities can only reach one conclusion, the simple truth: There is nothing [to the allegations],” Netanyahu concluded.