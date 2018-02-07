Next Gerber Baby Will Be a Boy With Down Syndrome

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -

Lucas Warren with his contagious smile that won over the Gerber judges. (Gerber handout)

One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.

Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, Gerber’s president and CEO. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Georgia boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.

Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will help increase the acceptance of special-needs kids.

“This is such a proud moment for us as parents knowing that Lucas has a platform to spread joy, not only to those he interacts with every day, but to people all over the country,” Warren said. “We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special-needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world — just like our Lucas!”