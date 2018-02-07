Israeli Diamond Exchange Opts for Cryptocurrency

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 3:50 pm |

Diamond traders at Israel’s Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. (Reuters/Nir Elias/File)

Israel’s Diamond Exchange announced on Wednesday that it plans to adopt cryptocurrency in a bid to boost trade and make transactions more efficient and transparent, AFP reported.

The launch of the cryptocurrency, dubbed Carat, is slated for May; it is designed for investors and the general public.

A separate one, called Cut, is starting up this week for use between dealers in a market that has often been considered opaque.

Blockchain technology — essentially a digitized ledger — will be used for the cryptocurrencies.