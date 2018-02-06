Youth Corps Applications For Summer Season Opens

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:58 pm |

The summer Youth Corps season for 2017 opened in New York City on Monday, allowing youths to find six weeks of employment in the summer and get a supplemental payment from the city.

Forms for the Summer Youth Employment Program are available on the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development website (www.nyc.gov/dycd) to be filled out online, or in person at community-based organizations. Each applicant needs a separate email address.

The deadline to apply is March 16. Participants of the program are selected by lottery, in a process that runs in July and August.

The program, which began in 1963, provides New York City youths between the ages of 14 and 24 with paid summer employment for up to 25 hours per week for six weeks in July and August, giving them the chance to earn wages during their months off from school. Last summer, a record 69,716 participants were employed at more than 12,000 worksites. About the same number of applicants had to be turned away.

Workers will be paid the city’s minimum wage of $13 per hour. The program also offers training workshops in job readiness, financial literacy and opportunities for participants to continue their education.