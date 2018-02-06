Terrorist Who Murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, Killed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 3:01 am |

Palestinians check the damage where Israeli forces killed Palestinian terrorist Ahmad Nasr Jarrar in Yamoun, Tuesday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

Early Tuesday morning in a joint operation of the Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel Police, Israeli forces killed Ahmad Nasser Jarrar, the terrorist who headed the cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d.

Israeli forces had been hunting the final member of the cell that killed Rabbi Shevach in a drive-by shooting on Jan. 9. Commandos already killed one of the terrorists involved and captured another.

The M-16 found during the operation. (IDF Spokesman)

Security forces entered the Arab village of Yamoun in the early morning in search of Jarrar, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. During the operation, Jarrar left a building in which he hid and was shot dead by the forces. An M-16 automatic weapon was found on his body. B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

“As a result of the operation the terrorist was shot and killed,” Rosenfeld said.

Since the attack, the IDF and the Shin Bet had been conducting a manhunt for Jarrar and blocked the city of Shechem and other nearby villages.

Investigations carried out by the Shin Bet indicate that the cell headed by Jarrar was involved in additional attempts to carry out, and was planning, terrorist attacks. The other terrorists arrested by security forces are being interrogated, and a gag order has been imposed on the details of the investigation.

The governor of the Palestinian city of Jenin said they had been informed by Israeli authorities that Jarrar was dead.