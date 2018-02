Washington D.C. -

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 10:18 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Reuters/Blair Gable)

In a tweet from the US State Dept , Secretary Tillerson stated:

US is disappointed that the President of Poland has signed legislation that would impose criminal penalties for attributing Nazi crimes to the Polish state. Enactment of this law adversely affects freedom of speech & academic inquiry.