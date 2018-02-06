Rioting in Shechem as IDF Pursues Killer of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 4:59 pm |

As the manhunt for the murderer of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, Hy”d, focused on the city of Shechem on Tuesday night, IDF troops encountered violent resistance from local Palestinian youths, during which one was reportedly killed and 47 others injured.

B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no reports of any soldiers injured in the rioting.

The IDF arrested six people in Shechem, according to the Palestinian Ma’an news outlet, apparently in their search for Abed al-Karim Assi, 19, who is believed to be the one who stabbed Ben-Gal to death at the entrance to Ariel on Monday.

Earlier in the day, army units had surrounded two buildings in the city. One of them was the home of Assi’s father, the other belonging to a friend of the family, Ma’an reported.