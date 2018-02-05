Regional Briefs – February 5, 2018

Monday, February 5, 2018 at 8:21 pm |

Nonprofits Ask NY for Help With Building Repairs

ALBANY – Hundreds of nonprofits held an infrastructure fair at the Capitol Monday to urge the state to increase funding for building repairs and technology upgrades, The Associated Press reported. The community centers and health clinics have gotten $120 million since 2015; they want $100 million more.

Entire NJ School District Closes Because of Flu

BRANCHBURG, N.J. – About 2,000 students in Branchburg, N.J., got the day off Monday because of a flu outbreak among essential personnel, The Associated Press reported. The district serves students from pre-K through 8th grade.

Elderly Man Found Dead in SUV Submerged in Lake

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – An 85-year-old man was found dead inside an SUV that was submerged in a West Windsor lake Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. It’s not clear how the SUV entered the water or how long it was there.

NJ to Contract Only With Firms Following Net Neutrality

NEWARK – New Jersey will only sign new contracts with internet providers who observe net neutrality under an executive order issued Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, The Associated Press reported. He also said the state would be joining 21 other states who are suing to block the repeal of the federal policy.

Judge Admits Falsifying Records in Tix-Fix Scheme

FREEHOLD, N.J. – A judge was arrested Friday for secretly changing tickets to funnel $500,000 to the nine towns he served, The Associated Press reported. Richard Thompson, 62, converted 4,000 tickets to contempt of court, diverting money meant to be split between the county and towns to go exclusively to the towns.