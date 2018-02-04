Regional Briefs – February 4, 2018

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:47 pm |

Study Focuses on Lake-Effect Behind Epic Snows

BUFFALO – A new study aims to shed light on the weather phenomenon that’s behind Buffalo’s most epic snowfalls, The Associated Press reported. Lake-effect snow occurs when cold winds flow over warmer water — in this case, the Great Lakes — fueling intense bands of moisture that can quickly dump feet of snow on a single site.

Sleepy Hollow Complaining About Retired FDNY Boat

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. – Residents of Sleepy Hollow say a retired FDNY boat that responded to 9/11 is ruining their view of the Hudson River, The Associated Press reported. The John D. McKean, built in 1954 and retired in 2010, was saved from the scrapyard and docked on the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Attorney General Finds Police Shooting of Suspect Justified

BUFFALO – New York’s attorney general said that a Buffalo officer acted appropriately when he fatally shot a suspect in May, The Associated Press reported. Officer Justin Tedesco mistakenly believed Jose Hernandez Rossy had shot someone during a struggle.

Snow Melt Damages Institution’s 1907 Organ

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. – Water from melting snow damaged one of the world’s largest pipe organs — the 111-year-old Massey Memorial Organ at the Chautauqua Institution, The Associated Press reported. Water seeped into the console and its four ivory keyboards.

Security Guard at 9/11 Memorial Charged in Gun Case

NEW YORK – A security guard at the 9/11 Memorial was arrested Friday for helping transfer 25 illegal firearms, including assault-style guns, into a school in Manhattan, The Associated Press reported. Maquan Moore, 29, faces 30 years in prison.

Officer Arrested for Off-Duty Work He Didn’t Do

JERSEY CITY – An officer was charged Friday for accepting money for off-duty security work that he didn’t perform, The Associated Press reported. Juan Berrios violated a Jersey City rule mandating that employers hiring off-duty officers must pay the city which would then pay the officers.