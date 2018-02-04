Jordan’s Abdullah Says U.S. Must Play Role in Peace Process

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 5:05 pm |

King Abdullah II of Jordan signed up on Sunday to the international consensus that the United States is indispensable to the Mideast peace process.

“We cannot have a peace process or a peace solution without the role of the United States,” Abdullah admitted to CNN.

It follows similar statements issued in recent days by the European Union and even Mahmoud Abbas himself while in Brussels last week.

This is true even after President Donald Trump decided to move the U.S. embassy to Yerushalayim and to recognize the city as Israel’s capital, he said.

In December, Jordan denounced Mr. Trump’s move as “a violation of decisions of international law and the United Nations charter,” and revisited criticism in the Sunday interview, saying that it had “created a backlash” by leaving Palestinians feeling “that there isn’t an honest broker.”

But, he added, “I’d like to reserve judgment, because we’re still waiting for the Americans to come out with their (peace) plan.”

“I think we have to give the Americans the benefit of the doubt and all work together,” once the White House issues a peace plan, Abdullah said, while adding, “If it is not a good plan … I don’t think we’ve got a Plan B at this stage.”