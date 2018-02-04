BD”E: Rebbetzin Rachel Alter, A”h

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 5:44 pm |

Rebbetzin Rachel Alter, a”h, eishes chaver of, ybl”c, Hagaon Harav Daniel Chaim Alter, the youngest son of the Gerrer Rebbe, the Pnei Menachem, zy”a, passed away at the age of 49 after a prolonged illness. She was also a great-granddaughter of Hakadosh Harav Moshe Betzalel Alter, brother of the Imrei Emes and son of the Sfas Emes, zy”a.

The levayah will be 12:30 p.m. (Israel time) tomorrow, Monday, from their house, passing by Gerrer Beis Medrash, on the way to the beis hakevaros in Sanhedria.

She was a daughter of a distinguished father, Harav Shaul Bordzokovsky, of Bnei Brak, a well-known baal tefillah, and the gabbai of the Beis Hachasidim of Rechov Dessler in Bnei Brak, and her mother Mrs. Masha (nee Reichbardt), daughter of the well-known askan Rabbi Leibel Reichbardt, z”l, who was the son-in-law of Harav Yehuda Leib Ashlag, Baal Hasulam, zt”l.

She was a well-known mechaneches, eishes chaver to her husband a renowned marbitz Torah and Rosh Kollel. She left behind six children, three of whom are not married, parents, siblings and the Gerrer community in a state of shock and deep mourning.