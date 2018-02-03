BD”E: Kopyczynitzer Rebbetzin Chana Heschel, A”h

BROOKLYN -

Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:57 pm |

Rebbetzin Chana Heschel, a”h, almanah of the Kopyczynitzer Rebbe, Harav Moshe Mordechai Heschel, zt”l, and mother of, ybl”c, the current Rebbe, Harav Zyshe Heschel, shlita, was niftar on Shabbos at age eighty one.

Rebbetzin Heschel, a”h, was an outstanding mechaneches who raised thousands of Bais Yaakov talmidos.

The levayah was held at 8:45 p.m. Motzoei Shabbos at the Kopyczynitzer Shul, 1415 55th Street in Boro Park. There were no hespedim; Rabbi Edgar Gluck said Tehillim and the Kel molei Rachamim was said by the Skverer Dayan , Harav Yechiel Michel Steinmetz. The aron was escorted to the airport for kevurah in Eretz Yisrael , in Teveryah, in the chelka of Kopyczynitz . She was accompanied by her two sons Rabbi Yitzchok Meir and Rabbi Avrohom Yehoshua Heschel ybl”c.

Shiva details to follow.

Yehi zichrah boruch.