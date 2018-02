Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 3:10 pm |

On Motzoei Shabbos Parashas Beshalach, a reunion melaveh malkah for the Masmidim (mesivta division) of Camp Agudah took place in Flatbush. Seen, Rabbi Dovid Goldstein, who hosted the event, and is Maggid Shiur in Machne Ephraim (a division of Camp Agudah); Harav Elimelech Belsky, Rosh Hamasmidim; and Rabbi Dovid Frischman, Menahel of Machne Ephraim.