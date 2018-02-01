Flu Cases Keep Rising Across NY State, Vaccinations Urged

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:21 pm |

A patient receives a flu shot in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

State health officials say laboratory-confirmed influenza cases topped 11,000 over the past week, with another 2,200-plus New Yorkers requiring hospitalization because of the flu.

In releasing the latest flu statistics Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo again urged people to get the flu vaccine. The Democrat says flu cases and hospitalizations “continue to rise at alarming levels.”

Health officials say the total confirmed flu cases during the past week reached 11,683, with 2,221 people hospitalized with confirmed influenza.

Overall, there have been nearly 37,000 lab-confirmed flu cases over the past eight weeks in New York state, with more than 9,300 people requiring hospitalization.

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.