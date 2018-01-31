Regional Briefs – January 31, 2018

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:08 pm |

Lawmakers Plead for Cop-Killer to Be Denied Parole

ALBANY – Parole officials were urged at a press conference Tuesday to deny the release of a former Black Panther convicted in the deaths of two NYPD officers in 1971, The Associated Press reported. Now 70, Herman Bell was one of three men who lured the officers to a Harlem building.

NY Bill Aiding Victims of Medical Malpractice Passes

ALBANY – The Assembly and Senate voted Tuesday to double the time patients may sue for a cancer misdiagnosis or mistreatment to 30 months, The Associated Press reported. “Lavern’s Law” is named for Lavern Wilkinson of Brooklyn, who died after a misdiagnosis.

Girl, 4, Becomes NJ’s First Flu-Related Death

TRENTON – A 4-year-old girl who died in December was confirmed Tuesday as New Jersey’s first flu-related death of this season, NJ.com reported. The girl lived in the central part of the state. More than 4,000 flu cases have been confirmed in the state so far, with the most in Bergen County.

Artist’s Emotional Support Peacock Bounced From Flight

NEWARK – A United Airlines passenger said she’s distressed that her emotional support peacock was not allowed on with her, The Associated Press reported. Ventiko bought her peacock, Dexter, its own seat on Sunday’s flight from Newark to LA.

Thief Robs Phone Store, Then Celebrates in Pizza Shop

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. – A dumb robber who stopped for a slice of pizza after holding up a cell phone store Tuesday was arrested, the Times Union reported. The 43-year-old held up a clerk with a knife before tying her up with a USB cord and fleeing with a bank deposit bag.