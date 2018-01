BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm |

A traffic signal will be going up at a busy intersection in Kensington by the end of April, Councilman Kalman Yeger announced.

The red light, initially requested by former Councilman David Greenfield and approved last week, will make the intersection at Ave. F and East 2nd Street a safer one, Yeger said in a tweet. The site abuts the Alesker beis medrash, the local minyan hub in the neighborhood bordering Boro Park and Flatbush.