Israeli Embassy in Jordan to Begin Resuming Operations

Security personnel outside the Israeli embassy in Amman after the attack last July. (Reuters/ Stringer)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it is poised to reopen its embassy in Jordan, following a six-month closure.

Israel has not had an ambassador in Jordan since July, when two Jordanians were killed and the Israeli security guard who shot them was injured during an altercation. The details of the event are a subject of disagreement between Israel and Jordan.

A Jordanian government spokesperson said earlier this month that he had received an “official memorandum” from Israel apologizing for the deaths of the two Jordanians, as well as for the killing of a Jordanian judge in a separate incident at a border crossing between the two countries in 2014. An Israeli government spokesman also confirmed that Israel had issued an apology to Jordan for the shooting.

The Jordanian spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, also said that Israel had agreed to comply with all the kingdom’s preconditions for resuming regular diplomatic relations between the two countries. Those included, he said, bringing legal action against the Israeli security guard, and offering financial compensation to the bereaved Jordanian families.

Shortly afterward, the Prime Minister’s Office put out a statement announcing that the embassy would reopen.

In its statement, the PMO confirmed it had come to an agreement with Jordan over both incidents and said the embassy “will return to full activity immediately.” Deviating from the terms announced by Jordan, the PMO statement said that Israeli authorities would come to a decision in the coming weeks as to whether the guard, Ziv Moyal, will stand trial over the shooting.

After the shooting, Moyal said he was attacked in his apartment by one of the Jordanians, who stabbed him with a screwdriver while carrying out utility work. The second man, the landlord, was apparently killed accidentally by a stray bullet when Moyal opened fire.

Israel maintains he acted in self-defense.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon announced that Israel would soon be reopening its embassy in Amman. Nachshon added that the embassy would be “gradually reopened.”

Some staff members have returned to the embassy in Amman, and a tender launched last week for a new ambassador to Jordan was in its final stages. Jordan has refused to accept the return of the previous ambassador.

“The embassy in Jordan is coming back into operation, and it’s vital to put this crisis behind us, because it wasn’t based on anything to do with the relations between the two states,” Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi told the Kan public broadcaster on Tuesday.