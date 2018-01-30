Ex-Gov. Christie Debuts as Political Pundit on ABC

TRENTON (AP) -

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm |

Chris Christie does not think President Donald Trump should sit down face to face with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey spoke Tuesday during his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News, where he was characterized as a “friend and adviser” to the president.

Christie, who served as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey before he was elected, says he doesn’t think there have been any credible allegations against Trump. But Christie says Mueller is not someone “to be trifled with.”