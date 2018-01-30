Business Briefs – January 30, 2018

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm |

U.S. Home Prices Post 6.2 Percent Increase

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. home prices rose a sharply in November, lifted by a shortage of homes on the market. Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index increased 6.2 percent in November from a year earlier after climbing 6.1 percent in October.

Harley Shutting Down Missouri Plant Amid Sales Decline

NEW YORK (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. will close its Kansas City, Missouri, plant as part of a cost-cutting move as it sells fewer of it iconic motorcycles.

The Milwaukee-based company reported a 7.9 percent drop to 241,498 motorcycle shipments in 2017 and expects the figure to continue dropping. It forecast 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycle shipments in 2018.