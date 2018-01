Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 11:54 pm |

With great sorrow we report on the petiruh of Reb Meshulam Dear Z’L , the father of YBL’T Judge Noach Dear.

The Levayuh will be Iy’H tomorrow Wednesday, 15th of Shevat at 9am in Shomrei Hadaas 38th st and 14th Ave.

Yehi zichro baruch